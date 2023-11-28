Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

As Dubai prepares for COP28, some world leaders won't attend climate talks

Armed United Nations police patrolled about half the area of Expo City where the delegates will debate, while the other half will host other climate events

COP28, climate change, environment

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dubai prepared to host the COP28 climate talks on Tuesday as world leaders including US President Joe Biden signalled they would not be attending the negotiations that come during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war roiling the wider Middle East.
Workers under a still-scorching November sun stapled up bunting and decorated Dubai Expo City's iconic Al Wasl Dome with trees and other green foliage ahead of the summit, scheduled to start Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Armed United Nations police patrolled about half the area of Expo City where the delegates will debate, while the other half will host other climate events. Airport-style security screenings greeted those coming into both areas.
The two-week meeting of international leaders aims to assess where the world stands when it comes to limiting emissions to slow global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times. Emirati officials said on Tuesday they expect over 70,000 attendees at the talks, including heads of state.
Britain's King Charles and Pope Francis will be among the leaders to attend the talks, even as the 86-year-old Francis battles a lung inflammation. However, some have said or otherwise signalled they won't be attending the Conference of the Parties where COP gets its name.
They include the 81-year-old Biden, who attended both COP26 in Scotland and COP27 in Egypt.
The president has been very much focused on the conflict between Israel and Hamas over the last month or so, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council, on Monday. He was working the phones over the course of Thanksgiving weekend. And I suspect that he'll continue to work the phones in coming days.
The White House has said it is sending a climate team, including Special Envoy John Kerry, climate adviser Ali Zaidi and clean energy adviser John Podesta.
It remains unclear if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the talks, particularly as Arab nations have reacted with anger over the punishing bombardment and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. The UAE reached a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel in 2020, but public anger still seethes in this autocratic nation of seven sheikhdoms.

Also Read

US President Joe Biden to skip COP28 climate summit in Dubai: Report

COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to begin on Nov 30 in Dubai

Road to COP28: Climate talks end without resolving differences over finance

COP28 looks set for conflict after negotiations on climate damage fund

COP28 to focus heavily on methane emissions, India likely to stand ground

$13.5 trn needed to fast-track decarbonisation of key sectors: WEF

New Zealand reverses ground-breaking smoking ban to fund tax cuts

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party to conduct intra-party polls within 20 days

Avoid further Palestinian civilians' displacement in Gaza: US tells Israel

PCB in deadlock with ACC on additional compensation for chartered flights

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad won't be attending either, according to the pro-government newspaper Al-Watan, despite receiving an invitation from Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Instead, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous will lead the country's delegation.
Assad has slowly reintegrated himself into Arab regional politics in the last year, despite his brutal crackdown on 2011 Arab Spring protesters that descended into a civil war and consequently became a regional conflict. The war has killed half a million people and displaced half of Syria's population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change COP27 Dubai Climate Change talks

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon