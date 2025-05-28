Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / As European economy slows, companies scale back investments in China

As European economy slows, companies scale back investments in China

Their challenges reflect broader ones faced by a Chinese economy hobbled by a prolonged real estate crisis that has hurt consumer spending

Pounds, British, UK, economy, currency

The overcapacity has resulted in fierce price wars that cut into profits and a parallel push by companies into overseas markets

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European companies are cutting costs and scaling back investment plans in China as its economy slows and fierce competition drives down prices, according to an annual survey released Wednesday.

Their challenges reflect broader ones faced by a Chinese economy hobbled by a prolonged real estate crisis that has hurt consumer spending. Beijing also faces growing pushback from Europe and the United States over surging exports.

"The picture has deteriorated across many key metrics," the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in the introduction to its Business Confidence Survey 2025.

The same forces that are driving up Chinese exports are depressing the business outlook in the Chinese market. Chinese companies, often enticed by government subsidies, have invested so much in targeted industries such as electric vehicles that factory capacity far outpaces demand.

 

The overcapacity has resulted in fierce price wars that cut into profits and a parallel push by companies into overseas markets.

Also Read

European Union, EU

EU worries US embracing crypto could impact Europe financial stability

European Union flag

Europe's economy stagnates during 2024 end as Germany's struggles persist

Akums Drugs

Akums Group signs 200 million euro deal for European market expansion

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal flags trade barriers in first meet with EU trade chief

euro zone

ECB cuts rates 25 bps to 3% amid worsening growth outlook for Euro zone

In Europe, that has created fears that growing imports from China could undermine its own factories and the workers they employ. The EU slapped tariffs on Chinese EVs last year, saying China had unfairly subsidised electric vehicle production.

"I think there's a clear perception that the benefits of the bilateral trade and investment relationship are not being distributed in an equitable manner," Jens Eskelund, the president of the EU Chamber in China, told reporters earlier this week.

He applauded efforts by China to boost consumer spending but said the government must also take steps to ensure that supply growth doesn't outpace that in demand.

The survey results show that the downward pressure on profits increased over the past year and that a fall in business confidence has yet to bottom out, Eskelund said. About 500 member companies responded to the survey between mid-January to mid-February.

"It is just very difficult for everyone right now in an environment of declining margins," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, starlink

Why Elon Musk is not happy with Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

explosion

Search continues as 6 remain missing after blast at Chinese chemical plant

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan's President pledges to buy more American goods as 32% tariff looms

gavel law cases

French court to deliver verdict in child abuse case involving 299 victims

SpaceX Spacecraft, Starship

Starship's latest flight ends in a crash, but it's still a win for SpaceX

Topics : Europe economy China Beijing EU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon