ADB revises India's FY26 GDP growth to 6.7% amid trade uncertainty

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its April 2025 outlook report, has revised downwards India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY26 to 6.7 per cent from 7 per cent earlier.
“A major risk arises from US tariff levies on India’s and other countries’ exports, which could reduce trade and investment flows and potentially create volatility in the domestic financial market,” the report said.
ADB noted that global economic uncertainty may also affect the completion of investment projects in India.
However, it said that these risks could potentially be mitigated by a trade agreement being negotiated between India and the US, and the fact that India’s merchandise exports to the US account for a relatively low 2 per cent of GDP.
Favourable monetary and fiscal policies, rising rural incomes, and moderating inflation would support India’s growth, the report added.
Also Read
Growth for FY27 has been projected at 6.8 per cent in the April edition of the Asian Development Outlook report.
Addressing food inflation amid extreme weather events would be a challenge for India, which ADB said could pose risks to the agricultural outlook.
“A structural mismatch between demand and supply trends could give rise to higher food inflation and raise inflationary expectations unless policies are implemented to build resilience into the food supply chain,” the report stated.
Meanwhile, economies in developing Asia and the Pacific are projected to grow 4.9 per cent this year, down from 5 per cent last year.
ADB said the growth forecasts were finalised prior to the April 2 announcement of new tariffs by the US administration.
“Rising tariffs, uncertainties about US policy, and the possibility of escalating geopolitical tensions are significant challenges to the outlook. Asian economies should retain their commitment to open trade and investment, which have supported the region’s growth and resilience,” ADB chief economist Albert Park said.