At least 13 people were killed at a nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

Also Read Six injured in Houston nightclub shooting, suspects remain at large Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month Southern California braces for more floods even as storm Hilary grows weak Spain has lot to offer in terms of defence trade: Indian ambassador Patnaik Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain crowned world champions, beat England 1-0 Church roof collapses in Mexico, kills at least 9, and injuring about 50 Over 100 dolphins dead in Amazon as it hits record-high temperature Trump campaigns before thousands in friendly blue-collar eastern Iowa Will resign if Biden asked me to act on Trump: Attorney General Garland PM Modi is leader of the world in environment, says Israeli diplomat