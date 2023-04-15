close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia questions US's code of conduct on export control, human rights

Russia on Saturday questioned America's code of conduct on export control regimes and human rights issues.

ANI Asia
Russia flag

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia on Saturday questioned America's code of conduct on export control regimes and human rights issues.

At the recent 2nd summit for democracy, to which the US decided who to invite to, it pushed for the "Code of conduct for enhancing export control of goods and technology that could be misused and lead to serious violations or abuses of human rights," tweeted Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India.

On March 30, 2023, the United States and over twenty international partners adopted a nonbinding Code of Conduct outlining its commitment to using export control tools to address serious human rights concerns.

"In clear contradiction with the existing universal export control regimes and mechanisms of regulation. Would the Code be applicable to the US? Cannot shrug off the feeling it won't. A fresh lively touch to the "rules-based order" vs international order," tweeted Alipov.

Although a non-binding document, the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative (ECHRI) Code of Conduct outlines a number of political commitments designed to ensure the effective application of export controls to protect human rights internationally.

These include commitments of each Subscribing State to: Make efforts to ensure that domestic legal, regulatory, policy and enforcement tools are updated to control the export of dual-use goods or technologies to end-users that could misuse them for the purposes of serious violations or abuses of human rights; Engage with the private sector, academia, researchers, technologists, and members of civil society (including those from vulnerable groups) for consultations concerning these issues and concerning effective implementation of export control measures; Share information regarding threats and risks associated with such tools and technologies with other Subscribing States on an ongoing basis; Share, develop, and implement best practices among Subscribing States to control exports of dual-use goods and technologies to state and non-state actors that pose an unacceptable risk of human rights violations or abuses; Consult with industry and promote non-state actors' implementation of human rights due diligence policies and procedures in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights or other complementing international instruments, and share information with industry to facilitate due diligence practices; and Aim to improve the capacity of States that have not subscribed to the Code of Conduct, and encourage other States to join or act consistent with the Code of Conduct.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

BJP demands FIR against Nitish, Tejashwi for violating code of conduct

Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief

Pak minister urges export-oriented policies to accelerate economic growth

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

Boeing's new 737 woes are an ugly plot twist in a comeback tale: Report

Pakistan's inflation to rise to 29.5% in FY23, projects World Bank

Trump raised $34 mn so far in 2023, including indictment bump: Report

NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence near Imatra

Poland prohibits food imports from Ukraine to soothe Polish farmers

These multilateral efforts to coordinate export control strategies follow the international community's unprecedented coordination on trade controls in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Moreover, the Code of Conduct emphasizes the goal of increased adoption by other states by highlighting that the Code "does not specifically mention any of the multilateral export control regimes, such as the Wassenaar Arrangement." Instead, the Code of Conduct is explicitly left open for any participant in the Summit for Democracy to join, regardless of their ratification of other multilateral regimes.

This recent Code of Conduct is the result of more than a year of work by the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative, a multilateral effort initially created by the United States, Australia, Denmark, and Norway in December 2021.

In addition to ECHRI's founding members, the following states committed to the Code of Conduct: Albania, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Topics : Russia | United States | US Russia | Human Rights

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon