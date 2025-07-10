Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B'desh proposes to increase imports from US on first day of tariff talks

B'desh proposes to increase imports from US on first day of tariff talks

Bangladesh has proposed to import more cotton, oil, Boeing aircraft, soybeans, etc from the United States, a Bangladeshi official who participated in the talks said

Both sides will resume their meeting at 9 pm Bangladesh time on Thursday. Talks will also be held on Friday. I Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Bangladesh has proposed to increase imports from the US on the first day of tariff talks between the two countries, a Bangladeshi official said on Thursday.

"Bangladesh, on the first day of the tariff talks, has proposed to import more cotton, oil, Boeing aircraft, soybeans, etc., from the United States," the Bangladeshi official who participated in the talks told ANI over the phone.

"The United States has requested Bangladesh to invest in its country, particularly by relocating its garment manufacturing lines to the United States... The US also called for effective steps to protect the rights of workers in the garment industry in Bangladesh," the official said.

 

"We appreciated the US proposals to relocate the garment industry and protect workers' rights. Bangladesh has no objection if the US can build garment factories. However, this will increase the price of clothing... US shoppers can now buy a T-shirt for $10; if the factory relocates, the price of that T-shirt will be $200," the official added.

The first day of the second round of three-day tariff talks between Bangladesh and the United States ended a few hours ago today in Washington, DC.

"The talks were very comprehensive, touching upon almost all the key aspects of the trade relationships between the two nations," a Bangladesh government statement said on Thursday.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin led the Bangladesh delegation in Washington DC. National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and the Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on ICT and Telecommunications, Faiz Ahmed Tayeb, joined the talks virtually from Dhaka. Senior Commerce Ministry officials also attended the meeting in the US capital.

Senior US officials from agriculture, energy, commerce and copyright agencies joined the meeting.

Both sides will resume their meeting at 9 pm Bangladesh time on Thursday. Talks will also be held on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, two days ahead of the July 9 deadline, US President Donald Trump issued a letter to Bangladesh, imposing a 35 per cent tariff. According to the letter, the tariff will take effect on August 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

