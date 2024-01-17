Sensex (    %)
                        
Benjamin Franklin Day: 10 motivational quotes by Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin was one of the founding fathers of America and he made several contributions to different subjects like science, literature, politics, etc

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Today, the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Benjamin Franklin. He was one of the founding fathers and the greatest thinkers of the United States of America.

Franklin was a very versatile and influential figure. He was an American polymath, and his expertise lies in various subjects like science, literature, politics and more. 
Benjamin Franklin was born on January 17, 1706, in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why this day is celebrated as Benjamin Franklin Day. His contribution to science is also very impeccable. He invented the lightning rod to protect buildings, the glass armonica, the Franklin stove and more. He has many other contributions to science, especially in understanding electricity, and has developed the concept of positive and negative electrical charges.

He started his career working as a printer who published the successful newspaper 'Pennsylvania Gazette'. He also wrote and published "Poor Richard's Almanack," containing several numerous aphorisms. He played a crucial role in the American Revolution, and he was also part of the committee that drafted the Declaration of Independence.

The renowned thinker has shared his wisdom in words. Here are some of his best inspiring quotes.

Benjamin Franklin Day: 10 inspiring quotes

  1. “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
  2. “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”
  3. “Do not anticipate trouble, or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight.”
  4. “He that can have patience can have what he will.”
  5. “He that lies down with Dogs, shall rise up with fleas.”
  6. “Honesty is the best policy.”
  7. “If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write something worth reading or do things worth writing.”
  8. “Lost time is never found again.”
  9. “Well done is better than well said.”
  10. “Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” 

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

