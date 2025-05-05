Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tourist boats capsize in storm in southwest China; 9 dead, 1 missing

More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. Image: Shutterstock

AP Beijing
May 05 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Four boats capsized in a sudden storm on a river in southwestern China, leaving nine dead and one missing, state media said Monday.

More than 80 people fell into the Wu River when strong winds hit the scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Initial reports said two tourist boats had capsized, but CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that four boats were involved. It wasn't clear if any of the victims were on the other two boats. 

The boats capsized after a sudden rain and hail storm hit the Wu, a tributary of the Yangtze, China's longest river. In one video shared by state media, a man could be seen performing CPR on another person, while one of the vessels drifted upside down.

 

Guizhou's mountains and rivers are a major tourism draw, and many Chinese are traveling during a five-day national holiday that ends Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out efforts to find the missing and care for the injured, Xinhua said on Sunday. 

Xi's administration has pushed to reduce the death toll in China's transportation sector, but overloading, poorly maintained vehicles and a lack of safety equipment have frustrated those efforts, particularly during major holidays.

CCTV said two of the capsized boats each had about 40 people on board and were not overloaded.

An eyewitness told state-owned Beijing News that the waters were deep but some people had managed to swim to safety. However, the storm had come suddenly and a thick mist obscured the surface of the river.

May 05 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

