Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, Bhutan to build ₹4,033 crore rail links from Gelephu, Samtse

India, Bhutan to build ₹4,033 crore rail links from Gelephu, Samtse

India and Bhutan will build Rs 4,033 crore rail links from Gelephu and Samtse within three years, connecting to Indian Railways to strengthen trade, cargo and passenger movement

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo:PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Bhutan will establish rail connectivity from Gelephu and Samtse over the next three years with an investment of Rs 4,033 crore under a bilateral agreement, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.
 
“This project will connect two very important cities of Bhutan, including Gelephu, which is being developed as a mindfulness city, and Samtse, which is an industrial city. The two projects will take off from the Indian Railways network at Kokrajhar and Banarhat,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing before the signing of the agreement.
 
The projects will create 89 km of railway network and have been designated as priority links to enhance connectivity. Samtse, which borders West Bengal, is being developed as an industrial town for manufacturing and exports. The two links will be crucial for boosting both cargo and passenger movement.
 
 
India and Bhutan have earlier cooperated on road and digital connectivity, integrated check-posts and trade routes, as well as immigration points. “To facilitate the movement of third-country nationals, an integrated check-post was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam in November 2024. We believe Bhutan will also benefit from the Jogighopha Inland Waterways Transport Terminal,” Misri said. 

Also Read

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India-Bhutan to build ₹4,033 cr cross-border rail links: Foreign Secretary

Gautam Adani with Butan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

Sandeep Arya appointed as India's next ambassador to Bhutan by MEA

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Reliance Power to build Bhutan's largest solar project in ₹2,000 cr JV

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump again announces 100% tariff on all films made outside US

 
India has been Bhutan’s largest provider of development assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, particularly in infrastructure and economic development.
 
“For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan, which runs from 2024 to 2029, the Government of India has committed Rs 10,000 crore. This includes project assistance, high-impact community development projects, the economic stimulus programme and a programme grant. The quantum constitutes a 100 per cent increase over the 12th Plan allocation,” Misri said.
 
Bihar gets new Amrit Bharat Trains
 
Vaishnaw also flagged off new trains in Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, on Monday. The new trains will boost infrastructure connectivity in the state and provide passengers with enhanced travel services. With the launch of the new trains, Bihar now has 26 Amrit Bharat Express services operational, out of the 30 currently running across the country.

More From This Section

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Frid

GST reforms will boost market purchasing and economy: MoS Chaudhary

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 88.76 on outflows, US dollar demand

Moodys

Moody's keeps India rating at Baa3 with stable outlook, flags fiscal risk

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Trade deal with EFTA to come into effect from Oct 1, says Piyush Goyal

Solar Pump, KUSUM

Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supplypremium

Topics : India-Bhutan Bhutan Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon