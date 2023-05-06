Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor

United States President Joe Biden on Friday named Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor to help him craft and implement his domestic policy agenda.

"I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said.

Tanden replaces Susan Rice as Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor.

"Tanden will be the first Asian-American to lead any of the three major White House policy councils in history," Biden said.

"As Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary, Neera oversaw decision-making processes across my domestic, economic and national security teams. She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade," Biden said.

"She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform. While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role," he said.

Also Read 2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% Biden wants supply chains to start and end in US, says his advisor Great Britain to donate $100 million to save Brazil's Amazon rainforest US announces new pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks Diaspora must counter baseless narratives about India: Vice-Prez Dhankhar King Charles III's coronation to bring in changes: Here's look at them King Charles III's Coronation: All you need to know about showbiz side

Tanden currently serves as Senior Advisor to President Biden and Staff Secretary.

She served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, as well as presidential campaigns and think tanks. Most recently, she was the President and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

Tanden previously served as senior advisor for health reform at the Department of Health and Human Services, working on President Obama's health reform team in the White House.

Prior to that, she was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign and served as policy director for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Tanden served as senior advisor to the Chancellor of the New York City Schools as well as Associate Director for Domestic Policy in the Clinton White House and Senior Policy Advisor to the First Lady.

She received her Bachelor of Science from UCLA and her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.

The President also announced that Stefanie Feldman will serve as Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary. Additionally, Zayn Siddique will be promoted to Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.