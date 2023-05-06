close

King Charles III's Coronation: All you need to know about showbiz side

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree; Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle

ANI
King Charles III

King Charles III

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
The enthronement ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch will be a historical moment for Britain. The ceremony will be attended by numerous celebrities, a few of whom will also perform at the follow-up coronation concert on May 7. The star-studded ceremony has an exciting lineup to deliver the biggest event to the royal family.

As earlier reported by Variety, a US-based media house, the day after the historic ceremony will be attended by 'Top Gun' actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger, tubby little cubby Winnie the Pooh and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who will be performing a spoken word at the event.

Celebrities on the list include actress Katy Perry, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who are all set to perform at the coronation event. Katy and Lionel have been ambassadors of the King's charity work which marks a long partnership of the celebrities with the royal monarch.

British pop group Take That, as well as Welsh Bass-baritone opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, singer Freya Ridings and musician Alexis Ffrench are also expected to perform at the concert.

English singer Paloma Faith, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, English musician Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics are other artists to perform at the concert.

The concert will also feature world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as well as recent 'The Piano' winner Lucy.

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out."

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The King's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prince Charles London Britain

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

