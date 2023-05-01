close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bitcoin sags after its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021

The token slid as much as 3.6% and was trading at $28,504 as of 6:40 a.m. in New York. Smaller coins such as Ether and Solana also retreated, as did an index of the top 100 digital assets

Bloomberg
Bitcoin

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Akshay Chinchalkar and Sunil Jagtiani

Bitcoin slipped back Monday after climbing for four consecutive months through April in the longest such winning run since 2021.
 
The token slid as much as 3.6% and was trading at $28,504 as of 6:40 a.m. in New York. Smaller coins such as Ether and Solana also retreated, as did an index of the top 100 digital assets.
Bitcoin’s 72% rebound in 2023 from last year’s crypto rout has stalled around the $30,000 level as traders await further catalysts. The rally has been fueled by bets on an eventual Federal Reserve pivot to looser monetary policy as well as arguments that the US banking crisis eroded confidence in fiat currency.

Chart
Chart


Bitcoin and the wider crypto world remain exposed to a variety of risks, such as the US crackdown on the sector and the possibility of traders paring back expectations that monetary policy will become less restrictive later this year.

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

Crypto wrap: Market remains largely resilient despite Fed's 75 bps hike

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim

US FDA panel backs restricted use of AstraZeneca's prostate cancer drug

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

British Microchip giant Arm files for IPO in US to raise $10 billion

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University


For now, the Fed is expected to boost interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Wednesday to damp inflation even as economic risks build.

Chart
Chart

 

Topics : Bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto trading

First Published: May 01 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maruti Suzuki expects recovery in semiconductor chip shortage in Q2

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read

Big plans lined up for start-ups under 'iStart Rajasthan' initiative

startups
2 min read

Bitcoin sags after its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021

Bitcoin
1 min read

Exports to UAE expected to reach $50 bn by 2026-27, on back of FTA

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

JPMorgan's health care venture arm makes fertility bet in $25 mn deal

JPMorgan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read

Live: BJP only did corruption in Karnataka, says Rahul Gandhi at Tumakuru

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon