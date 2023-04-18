BlackRock's assets seen topping $15 tn in 5 years' time: Morgan Stanley

By Kit Rees
BlackRock Inc.’s assets under management are set to exceed $15 trillion in five years’ time, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, with the broker predicting that fixed income and cash management will help propel the investment manager’s growth.
The world’s top asset manager has already seen a boost amid the recent turmoil in the US banking sector, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. BlackRock reported $110 billion of net inflows for the first quarter, beating estimates, while assets rose to $9.09 trillion.
The gains are likely to continue, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys, raising BlackRock’s price target to $861 from $829, the second-highest among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Cyprys, a BlackRock bull who has always had an overweight rating on the stock, identifies four “growth zones” for the firm, including fixed income, cash management, private markets and Aladdin, its investment-management technology platform. These are set to drive annual organic asset growth of 5% over the next three years.
Also Read
India has conditions in place for an economic boom: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown
Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units
Morgan Stanley cuts CEO Gorman's Pay 10% to $31.5 mn after turbulent 2022
Rally in PSU banks to sustain on higher margins, loan surge: Morgan Stanley
Secret Chinese police outpost revealed in New York; 2 men arrested
Donald Trump's House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA's turf
Pick tech over finance: Street's career advice to highschoolers
Sega Sammy Holdings to buy Angry Birds maker for $776 million
India, Russia talk free trade agreement in a bid to strengthen ties
“BlackRock’s scale, diversification, disciplined investments made across market cycles and efficient operations with focus on expenses should support continued organic growth and margin expansion,” Cyprys wrote in a note. The analyst predicts that BlackRock’s assets under management should grow to $10 trillion in the next few quarters from today’s $9 trillion, eventually topping $15 trillion in five years’ time.
BlackRock’s shares had declined 2.4% this year through Friday’s close, though they have been rebounding since mid-March. The stock rose 1% on Monday.