close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, Russia talk free trade agreement in a bid to strengthen ties

Jaishankar said Indian business could benefit from Russian technology and that New Delhi was working to iron out payments, certification and logistics issues

Reuters New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement (FTA), the Russian trade minister said on Monday, an announcement that could deepen bilateral commercial ties that have flourished since war broke out in Ukraine.
The FTA talks mark a step-up in economic relations between the two countries despite calls from Western countries for India to gradually distance itself from its dominant weapons supplier, Russia, over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

India’s imports from Russia more than quadrupled to $46.33 billion over the last fiscal year, mainly through oil. “We pay special attention to the issues of mutual access of production to the markets of our countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also the trade minister, told an event in New Delhi. “Together with the Eurasian Econ­omic Commission, we are looking forward to intensifying negotiations on a free trade agreement with India.”
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaish­ankar said the Covid pandemic had disrupted discussions on an FTA between India and the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union, and that he hoped “our colleagues will pick up on this ... because we do believe it will make a real difference to our trade relationship”.

Manturov said road construction material and equipment and chemicals and pharmaceutical products were in demand in Russia and “I am sure that this will create opportunities for Indian companies to increase their supplies to Russia”. The announcement came at a time when New Delhi is engaged in FTA talks with Britain, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Reuters reported in November that Russia was potentially seeking to import more than 500 products from India for key sectors including cars, aircraft and trains, given that Western sanctions imposed over Russia's military action in Ukraine have undermined its ability to keep core industries operating.

Also Read

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29

Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal

India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations

FTA with India to be expedited in next few months: British envoy

India-UK FTA:'Mustn't hurriedly wrap negotiations with artificial deadline'

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

India, Russia working on investment protection pact: Russian Dy PM

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

Fuel, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade basket rejig

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order


Manturov also said Russia would consider widening the use of "national currencies and currencies of friendly countries". India has been keen on increasing the use of its rupee currency for trade with Russia. Russia describes its campaign in Ukraine as a “special military operation” against security threats, while pro-Western Ukraine calls it an unprovoked war of conquest.
New Delhi has not explicitly criticised the Russian invasion and has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue. Russian-Indian bilateral trade has jumped as the war has progressed. Russia, traditionally India’s top source of military hardware, displaced Iraq last month to become India’s top supplier of crude oil. Before the war that began in February last year, India bought very little oil from Russia.

Russia’s efforts to improve trade with India form part of its strategy to help evade the impact of Western sanctions by boosting commerce with Asian giants including China. Moscow is trying to increase or maintain cooperation with other South Asian countries, most recently agreeing to settle payments in yuan for building a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh and discussing discounted oil exports to Pakistan.
Jaishankar said Indian business could benefit from Russian technology and that New Delhi was working to iron out payments, certification and logistics issues.
Topics : FTA India Russia

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cries grow louder about depleting resources as India becomes most populous

india population, population, delhi
5 min read

Can India cope? What being the world's most-populous nation means

india population, population, delhi
6 min read

CAI reduces cotton crop estimate to 30.3 mn bales for 2022-23 season

cotton yields
2 min read

Services exports may reach USD 400 bn during 2023-24: SEPC

oil, export, trade, crude oil,
2 min read

Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23

MGNREGS, labour, daily wages, rural worker, rural employment
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, levy on diesel exports scrapped

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

India's ICT tariffs led to annual export loss of €600 million, says EU

European Union
3 min read

Cries grow louder about depleting resources as India becomes most populous

india population, population, delhi
5 min read
Premium

India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold to $34.79 billion

exports, imports, trade
4 min read

HP CM directs to make Uhl-III hydro power project functional by May this yr

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon