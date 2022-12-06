JUST IN
India's benchmark bond yield seen at 7.5%, rupee at 84 by March: UBS
Business Standard

Rally in PSU banks to sustain on higher margins, loan surge: Morgan Stanley

Brokerage raises price targets for non-SBI state-owned banks

Topics
PSU Banks | public sector undertakings | Morgan Stanley

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

PSU Stocks, Public Sector Undertaking
The brokerage Morgan Stanley expects margins to expand further.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has gained over 60 per cent year-to-date, even as the Nifty has gained just six per cent. Morgan Stanley believes the rally in state-owned (SoE) banks has more legs to run on.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 14:54 IST

`
