Monday, February 24, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Blast at Russian consulate in Marseille on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

Blast at Russian consulate in Marseille on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

An explosion rocked the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday, with Russia calling it a terror attack and urging French authorities to launch a full investigation

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An explosion shook the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday, confirmed Consul General Stanislav Oranskiy. Russian media reported that two Molotov cocktails were thrown inside the building, while a stolen vehicle was found nearby. No casualties were reported, but the Russian foreign ministry labeled the incident a "terrorist attack" and demanded a thorough investigation.
 
The explosion coincided with the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. 
 
Meanwhile, the Kremlin urged France to enhance security around Russian diplomatic sites, emphasising the need for stronger protection.
 
“The foreign ministry is taking all necessary steps to ensure that France understands the need for heightened security,” the Russian government was quoted as saying by Reuters.
 
 

Trump attacks Zelenskyy

 
Last week, senior US officials met with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace talks, without Ukraine's direct involvement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed discussions on reopening embassies and offering economic incentives to Russia if the war ends. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Madhya Pradesh among leading states in India's EV revolution: PM Modi at investors summit

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's reversal of policy on Ukraine raises questions about Taiwan support

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

After three years of war, Trump may give Russian economy a lifeline

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

UN vote to demand Russian troops leave Ukraine, US seeks softer approach

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

If Ukraine does not join Nato, will have to create it within nation: Prez

 
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine must be part of any agreement, rejecting US-Russia discussions without Kyiv’s participation. In an NBC interview, he said, “This is a war against us, and it’s our human losses.”
 
This led to US President Donald Trump questioning Zelenskyy's leadership. Speaking on Fox News Radio, Trump claimed Zelenskyy had “no cards” in negotiations and that Ukraine had been “demolished” under his watch. Trump further suggested that Zelenskyy “should have never started” the war. 
 
Zelenskyy then accused Trump of spreading Kremlin narratives, while Trump retaliated by calling the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and a “modestly successful comedian.”
 
Despite avoiding direct blame on Russia, Trump claimed both sides want peace because of him. “If I wasn’t involved, they wouldn’t be talking,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Pope Francis

Pope Francis wakes up on 10th day of hospitalisation, remains critical

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

Human rights suffocated by autocrats, warmongers, says UN chief Guterres

China Flag, China

China calls for post-war governance in Gaza, holds talks with Egypt, Saudi

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar attacked by miscreants, 1 dead

Donald Trump, Trump

Musk's 'resign or reply' order for federal workers gets Trump's meme nod

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Marseille attack blast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon