Pope Francis wakes up on 10th day of hospitalisation, remains critical

This marks the tenth day of his hospitalisation for a severe lung infection that has led to early-stage kidney insufficiency

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Pope Francis woke up and continued his therapies on Monday after a stable night in the hospital, the Vatican confirmed in its bulletin. This marks the tenth day of his hospitalisation for a severe lung infection that has led to early-stage kidney insufficiency.
 
According to the Holy See, the 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition but has not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday. He is receiving high-flow supplemental oxygen and continues to feed himself without artificial or liquid nutrition.
 
Medical updates on Sunday indicated that while blood tests revealed mild kidney insufficiency, the condition is currently under control. Despite his fragile health, the Pope was alert, responsive, and attended Mass in his hospital apartment with medical staff.
 
 
Concerns remain over the risk of complications such as sepsis, a serious bloodstream infection that can arise from pneumonia. However, the Vatican has not reported any signs of sepsis at this stage.
 

The Pope’s extended hospitalisation has reignited speculation about his potential resignation or what procedures would follow if he became incapacitated.
 
Meanwhile, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, describing the Catholic faithful as being “at the bedside of a dying father” during his Sunday homily at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. He later expressed hope and prayers for the Pope’s recovery.
 
This marks Francis’ longest hospital stay since 2021 when he underwent colon surgery. A further medical bulletin is expected later on Monday.
 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

