Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Blasts, gunfire heard in Kabul as Afghan-Pakistan clashes enter day 4

Blasts, gunfire heard in Kabul as Afghan-Pakistan clashes enter day 4

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces targeting Pakistani aircraft over the capital

Explosion

Explosions echoed across parts of the city before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, the journalist said | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:54 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Blasts and gunfire were heard in Kabul on Sunday, a Reuters journalist in he Afghan capital said, as fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a fourth day.
 
Explosions echoed across parts of the city before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, the journalist said.
 
It was not immediately clear what had been targeted or whether there were casualties.
 
Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces targeting Pakistani aircraft over the capital.
 
"Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned," Mujahid said.
 

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan clashes enter 3rd day as diplomatic efforts intensify

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

When Af is left to Pak: A weak leadership and a muddled foreign policypremium

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Afghan Taliban open to talks after Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

China expresses concern, urges Pakistan-Afghanistan to reach ceasefire soon

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Kabul, Kandahar hit as Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan

 
Pakistan's prime minister's office, information ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment.
 
The violence follows air strikes inside Afghanistan this week that Pakistan said targeted militant infrastructure.
 
Afghanistan described the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along their shared border.
 
Both sides have reported heavy losses, issuing differing casualty figures that Reuters has not been able to independently verify.
The engagement is among the neighbours' most violent in years and raises fear of a broader conflict along their 2,600 km (1,615 mile) frontier. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

bolivia, bolivia crash, bolivia plane crash

Bolivia to destroy $62 million cash scattered in plane crash that killed 22

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes: Who could lead Iran next?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran's state TV says Khamenei killed, 40 days of public mourning announced

us pentagon

What to know about clash between Pentagon-Anthropic over military's AI use

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

What to know about Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Topics : Pakistan Afghanistan explosion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict