Blasts heard near Venezuela's presidential palace amid tensions with US

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

A series of apparent blasts was heard near Venezuela’s presidential palace in downtown Caracas on Monday evening, rattling residents days after US airstrikes on the capital led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
The source and cause of the sounds were not immediately clear. They stopped shortly after, and there were no immediate reports of damage. 
 
The incident comes amid heightened tension in the city following the raid in the early hours of Saturday, which marked a dramatic escalation in Washington’s involvement in Venezuela.
 
Earlier Monday heavily-armed security forces and pro-government motorcycle gangs known as colectivos roamed the capital, at times stopping drivers and checking their phones. Videos captured by some witnesses show motorbikes and armed civilians circling the presidential palace. 
 
Venezuela’s Information Ministry and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Venezuela Crisis President Nicholás Maduro Nicolas Maduro

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

