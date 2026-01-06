Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump

US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump

Trump says the US will collect over $600 billion in tariffs, boosting national security and financial strength, while criticising media coverage ahead of a key Supreme Court tariff decision

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will be receiving more than $600 billion in tariffs, asserting that America is far stronger in national security and financially because of the levies it has imposed on countries around the world.

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

 

He said that the US is financially and from a national security standpoint far stronger and more respected than ever before because of tariffs.

Within months of his second term in the White House, Trump had last year announced a slew of tariffs on imports from countries around the world, saying the US had been unfairly treated and other nations were charging far higher tariffs on American products.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mike Waltz, center, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23

UN debates US Venezuela strike as countries warn against law violations

israel air strike

Israel strikes Hezbollah, Hamas sites in Lebanon ahead of disarmament meet

Nicolás Maduro is a Venezuelan politician

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court, denies all drug trafficking charges

barrels

Datanomics: Venezuela's oil economy in a flux after US strikespremium

Antonio Guterres

Deep concern over instability in Venezuela after US action: UN chief

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump tariffs US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon