Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will have to fix Venezuela first, no election in 30 days, says Trump

Will have to fix Venezuela first, no election in 30 days, says Trump

Trump said US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Vice President JD Vance, will manage the US' involvement in Venezuela

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump's comments hinted at a longer-term engagement between the two nations.(Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that Venezuela will not have new elections in the next 30 days, stating that the country needs to be "fixed".
 
In an interview with NBC News, Trump said, "We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote... It’s going to take a period of time. We have to nurse the country back to health."
 
Trump had earlier said the US would "run the country" during a transition after Washington launched a large-scale operation in Caracas. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said Washington does not plan to govern Venezuela directly.
 

Trump says he's 'in charge'

Trump said a small group of top US officials, including Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Vice President JD Vance, will manage the US' involvement in Venezuela.
 
However, Trump made it clear that the final authority rests with him alone, stating that he's "in charge".

Also Read

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Donald Trump, Trump

US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

US may reimburse oil companies investing in Venezuela, says Trump

Venezuela

Blasts heard near Venezuela's presidential palace amid tensions with US

Marco Rubio

Trump asks Marco Rubio to lead reforms in Venezuela after Maduro arrest

 
His comments came hours after Maduro was arrested and taken to New York to face charges related to drug trafficking and terrorism. Maduro has denied the charges and claimed he is still the country’s leader, even as his deputy Delcy Rodríguez took the oath as his replacement.

We're not at war: Trump

Trump also denied the US was at war with Venezuela. "No, we’re not. We’re at war with people that sell drugs. We’re at war with people that empty their prisons into our country and empty their drug addicts and empty their mental institutions into our country," Trump told NBC News.

US may help oil companies rebuild

Trump also said the US may subsidise an effort by oil companies to rebuild the country's energy infrastructure, adding that the project will take less than 18 months.
 
"I think we can do it in less time than that, but it'll be a lot of money. A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue," he said.

More From This Section

Delcy Rodríguez

Venezuela regroups under Delcy Rodríguez as old repression tactics return

Mike Waltz, center, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23

UN debates US Venezuela strike as countries warn against law violations

israel air strike

Israel strikes Hezbollah, Hamas sites in Lebanon ahead of disarmament meet

Nicolás Maduro is a Venezuelan politician

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court, denies all drug trafficking charges

barrels

Datanomics: Venezuela's oil economy in a flux after US strikespremium

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Crisis Nicolas Maduro Venezuela election BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon