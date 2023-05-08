close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Blistering heatwave continues to grip Asia in warning for the World

Temperatures in Thailand remained above 40C in many northern and central regions over much of last week, pushing power demand to a fresh peak

Bloomberg
Heatwave, ice

Heatwave, ice

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Jasmine Ng

Asia remains in the grip of a blistering heat wave, chiming with predictions from climate scientists that 2023 could be the world’s hottest year.
 
In an ominous sign ahead of the northern hemisphere summer, an emerging El Nino weather pattern is pushing the mercury to unprecedented levels in southern parts of the continent.

Vietnam reported its highest ever temperature of 44.2C over the weekend, triggering power shortage warnings, while Laos also likely broke records. The Philippines cut classroom hours after the heat index reached the “danger” zone, reflecting the potentially deadly combination of heat and humidity.
The scorching temperatures follow a pattern of increasing extreme weather, caused by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, that’s sending the world into uncharted territory. The sweltering conditions are testing the ability of governments to protect public health and also to prevent major disruptions to agriculture and power generation in economies that are still recovering from the ravages of Covid-19. 

El Nino — characterized by warmer ocean temperatures across the Pacific — has far-reaching impacts on weather patterns around the world. It could bring relief to drought-parched areas of Argentina and the southern US, while blanketing parts of Asia and Australia with hotter, drier conditions. Coffee, sugar, palm oil and cocoa crops would be especially vulnerable.

Temperatures in Thailand remained above 40C in many northern and central regions over much of last week, pushing power demand to a fresh peak. A group of businesses and banks have asked the government to prepare an action plan to deal with a potential drought that they say might last for three years.

Rainfall in Malaysia may be as much as 40% lower in some areas, which could put palm oil production at risk in one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Authorities are closely monitoring the return of forest fires and air pollution. An El Nino in 2015 caused a particularly bad episode of haze that was one of the worst environmental disasters in Southeast Asia.
Elsewhere in Asia, scorching temperatures have also roasted parts of China, India and Bangladesh over the past few weeks. Yunnan province, a major aluminum hub in southwest China, suffered its worst drought in a decade last month. India is on alert for more heat waves following soaring temperatures in April that prompted school closures in some states and caused at least 11 people to die of heat stroke after attending an event. 

Also Read

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

ASEAN leaders to discuss how to tackle regional crises at tropical resort

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

Sudan doctors syndicate: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

India, Canada trade ministers to review progress in talks regarding FTA

Yoon Suk Yeol, Fumio Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit


Topics : Heatwave Asia Summer Global Warming

First Published: May 08 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

foreign universities, education, students, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine
2 min read

Increasing global pushback against women rights alarming: Official

G20
2 min read

Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border

Manipur Protests
3 min read

UPL's profit declines by 42% in March quarter as raw material costs surge

UPL
2 min read

Canara Bank Q4 profit up 90.6% at Rs 3,175 cr, robust NII boosts growth

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
1 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon