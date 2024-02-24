Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Body of Russian Oppn leader Navalny handed over to his mother, says aide

Earlier Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to secret funeral after his death in a penal colony

Handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction. PTI

Handout photo provided by Moscow City Court Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction. PTI

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, made the announcement on his Telegram account and thanked everyone who had called on Russian authorities to return Navalny's body to his mother.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

Also Read

Kremlin has 'no information' about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Navalny's team confirms his death, says his mother searching for body

Know why Putin killed Navalny, will be revealed soon: Alexei's widow Yulia

In today's Russia, free spirits are sent to Gulag: French President Macron

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

Warren Buffett sees no chance of 'eye-popping' results with record cash

Pakistan court defers indictment of Imran, Bushra in graft case till Feb 27

Israel has right to defend itself; calls for ceasefire naive: Braverman

India, Bangladesh recognise their constitutions as living documents: CJI

Brazil prez accuses Israel of genocide, doubling down after earlier uproar

Topics : Russia Alexei Navalny Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon