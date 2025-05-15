Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Boeing sees positive week as it tries to emerge from difficult era

Boeing sees positive week as it tries to emerge from difficult era

The Qatar deal, which includes Boeing's 787 and 777X jets, is the biggest order for 787s and wide body jets in Boeing's history, the company confirmed

Boeing

Boeing had already been in the news for its planes in the Middle East, but for different reasons (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing has secured a pair of major orders in the Middle East during a visit to the region by President Donald Trump.

The American aerospace manufacturer confirmed a $96 billion order from Qatar, one day after announcing an order from a company in Saudi Arabia for 20 737-8 jets and options for 10 additional aircraft.

The Qatar deal, which includes Boeing's 787 and 777X jets, is the biggest order for 787s and wide body jets in Boeing's history, the company confirmed.

That's pretty good, Trump said in announcing the order. Get those planes out there.

It has been a particularly good week for Boeing. According to several media reports, China lifted a ban on its airlines taking deliveries of Boeing planes earlier this week as part of Monday's trade truce with the US.

 

Also Read

Boeing

Qatar Airways signs $200 bn deal to buy 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

Boeing

Boeing whistleblower's family settles lawsuit with company over his death

Boeing

China lifts ban on Boeing deliveries after 90-day tariff pause with US

Qatar Emir

Palace in the air: What is Boeing 747-8 that Qatar is gifting Trump

US President Donald Trump

US Prez Trump set to accept luxury jet as gift from Qatar: Report

Boeing had already been in the news for its planes in the Middle East, but for different reasons.

Donald Trump said he would accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar, setting off intense criticism from Democrats, ethicists, and even some unease among Republicans.

There are concerns from security and ethics experts that the plane could be less secure, costly to retrofit and a violation of the US Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts.

Trump offered no national security imperative for a swift upgrade rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets that have been in the works for years.

Boeing has lost more than $35 billion since 2019 following the crashes of two then-new Max jets that killed 346 people.

Early this year, a panel blew off a 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon and last year, a strike by union machinists halted production at Boeing plants and hampered the company's delivery capability.

Shares of Boeing, which has been mired in legal and regulatory problems since the crashes six years ago, bounced to their highest level in more than a year Wednesday. It was the fifth straight day of gains for the Arlington, Virginia, company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

New US-backed group set to begin aid operations in Gaza within weeks

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin to skip talks in Turkey, names team for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump secures $1.2 trn US-Qatar deal spanning aviation, energy and tech

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge blocks Trump's bid to end Foreign Service workers' union rights

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla board forms panel to explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Boeing Boeing 747 Aviation industry Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon