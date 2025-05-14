Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Boeing whistleblower's family settles lawsuit with company over his death

A one-page court document in South Carolina announced the settlement, stating either side may reopen the case if it isn't finalised within 60 days

Details of the settlement over John Barnett's death were not disclosed in a court filing Monday (Photo: Reuters)

AP Charleston
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

The family of a former Boeing quality control manager who killed himself after lawyers questioned him about his whistleblowing on alleged jumbo jet defects has settled a lawsuit against the aircraft maker.

Details of the settlement over John Barnett's death were not disclosed in a court filing Monday.

Barnett, a longtime Boeing employee, shared his safety concerns with journalists after he retired in 2017. He said he once saw discarded metal shavings near wiring for the flight controls that could have cut the wiring and caused a catastrophe. He also noted problems with up to a quarter of the oxygen systems on Boeing's 787 planes.

 

Barnett shared his concerns with his supervisors and others before leaving Boeing, but according to the lawsuit they responded by ignoring him and then harassing him.

Barnett, 62, shot himself on March 9, 2024, in Charleston after answering questions from attorneys for several days. He lived in Louisiana.

The document announcing the settlement and closing the case in federal court in South Carolina was one page and the only detail was that either side can reopen the lawsuit if the settlement is not finalized in 60 days.

Boeing did not answer the lawsuit in court papers before the settlement.

We are saddened by John Barnett's death and extend our condolences to his family. Boeing took actions several years ago to review and address the issues that Mr. Barnett raised," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Boeing Airbus Boeing dissent Whistleblower

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

