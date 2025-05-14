Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla board forms panel to explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk: Report

Tesla board forms panel to explores new pay deal for CEO Elon Musk: Report

Musk kicked off an appeal in March against the order, claiming a lower court judge made multiple legal errors in rescinding the record compensation

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla is at a turning point as Musk, its largest shareholder with a 13 per cent stake. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla's board has formed a special committee to review CEO Elon Musk's compensation, which could result in a new stock options package, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 
The two-member committee comprises Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm and independent board member Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, the newspaper reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. 
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Denholm and Wilson-Thompson also did not respond to requests for comment. 
The committee will also consider alternative ways to compensate Musk for his past work if Tesla's 2018 pay package isn't reinstated through a court appeal, the FT said, adding that any new stock options would depend on the company meeting financial, operational and share price targets. 
 
In 2024, a Delaware court voided Musk's 2018 compensation package, valued at over $50 billion, citing that the Tesla board's approval process was flawed and unfair to shareholders. 

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla eyes new pay deal for Musk as legal row over $56 bn package drags on

PremiumTesla

Tesla scouts for land in Satara to set up completely knocked down unit

Tesla

Tesla India head Prashanth Menon resigns as EV maker prepares India entry

Tesla

Tesla's 'Robotaxi' trademark refused for being too generic: Report

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Musk's next challenge? Reviving Tesla as Europe sales plunge 50% in a year

Musk kicked off an appeal in March against the order, claiming a lower court judge made multiple legal errors in rescinding the record compensation. 
Tesla is at a turning point as Musk, its largest shareholder with a 13 per cent stake, shifts focus from a promised affordable EV platform to robotaxis and humanoid robots, positioning the company more as an AI and robotics firm than an automaker. 
Last month, the EV maker said the board had formed a special committee to consider some compensation matters involving Musk, without disclosing any details. 
Tesla had also said it would file its annual proxy statement later than expected, as the board had not decided on a date for the annual shareholder meeting. 
It typically submits its filing several weeks ahead of its annual meeting. Earlier this month, Denholm denied a Wall Street Journal report that said board members had reached out to several executive search firms to find a replacement for Musk.

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump administration rescinds curbs on AI chip exports to foreign markets

Boeing

Qatar Airways signs $200 bn deal to buy 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

IMF, International Monetary Fund

Bangladesh requested $762 million hike in financial support, says IMF

Saudi Aramco

Aramco signs up to $90 bn in US deals amid Trump's Gulf tour push

Donald Trump

US signs record $142 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia for defence

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon