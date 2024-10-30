Business Standard
Home / World News / Boeing, union hold 'productive' talks in attempt to end stalemate

Boeing, union hold 'productive' talks in attempt to end stalemate

Boeing confirmed that it has resumed negotiations, and met earlier Tuesday with the union

Boeing workers, Strike

The latest attempt to break the stalemate comes after 64 per cent of members of IAM District 751 voted to reject Boeing’s third contract offer, which would’ve hiked wages by 35 per cent | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Julie Johnsson and Danny Lee 
Boeing Co. and union leaders representing 33,000 striking workers held fruitful talks Tuesday, with the help of the Biden administration’s top labour official, as they try to end a seven-week labour dispute that’s crippling Boeing’s US manufacturing. 
Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers had a “productive face-to-face meeting” — with assistance from acting Labour Secretary Julie Su — to “address key bargaining issues,” the union said on its website. 
 
The “negotiating committee will continue to engage with the company to secure the best possible outcome for our members,” it added. 
 
 
Boeing confirmed that it has resumed negotiations, and met earlier Tuesday with the union.
 
The latest attempt to break the stalemate comes after 64 per cent of members of IAM District 751 voted to reject Boeing’s third contract offer, which would’ve hiked wages by 35 per cent over four years. Pressure is mounting for the planemaker to find a compromise as workers dig in, intent on reinstating pensions and making up for a decade of minimal pay increases.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold jewellery

Rising investor gold demand offsets lower jewellery buying in Q3: WGC

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Trump's Truth Social beats Musk's X in value; what's behind the surge?

Mount Fuji

Japan's Mount Fuji snowless in late October, breaking 130-year record

Vladimir Putin, putin

How Putin views Harris and Trump, and what election means for Russia

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Malaysian court orders ex-PM Najib to enter defence in his 2nd graft trial

 
The IAM’s strike is the first major labour strife at Boeing in 16 years. Hourly workers are pushing for large pay increases and better retirement benefits, driven by resentment over receiving paltry wage increases in the past decade while senior executives were richly rewarded.
 
The strike is taking a toll on Boeing. Instead of generating cash in the fourth quarter, the company now expects to burn through around $4 billion, which would bring total outflows for the year to $14 billion. 
 
The planemaker expects to continue burning cash in 2025 — with its financial performance improving as its factories gradually recover from the work stoppage during the year — executives said during an Oct. 23 earnings call.
 
The strike is also starting to hurt suppliers, with potential long-term ramifications for Boeing. Once it starts up assembly lines for its cash cow 737 Max, its 767 and 777 aircraft after the dispute ends, the planemaker will need to carefully monitor its supply chain’s ability to keep pace. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has already warned it will lay off roughly 700 workers building components for the 767 and 777 programmes.  
 
Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing is also moving forward with plans to cut 10 per cent of its workforce, the first step toward a broader re-alignment of its businesses under new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg. The company has begun rebuilding its financial war chest, raising $21 billion in recent days in an expanded share sale, one of the largest ever by a public company, to address its liquidity needs and to stave off a potential credit rating downgrade to junk.
 

Also Read

Boeing

Boeing to raise up to $19 bn to shore up finances, stave off downgrade

Boeing

Four astronauts return after being delayed by Boeing's capsule trouble

Boeing

White House urges Boeing, striking machinists to work towards a deal

Boeing

Boeing workers reject wage deal, strike continues amid rising tensions

Spirit Aero

Spirit AeroSystems posts deep losses in Q3 as Boeing strike hit finances

Topics : Joe Biden Boeing labour unions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon