Business Standard
Home / World News / Malaysian court orders ex-PM Najib to enter defence in his 2nd graft trial

Malaysian court orders ex-PM Najib to enter defence in his 2nd graft trial

Najib faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of abuse of power and up to five years for each of the money laundering charges

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

AP Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malaysia's High Court on Wednesday ordered imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter a defence in his second corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

Najib set up the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund shortly after taking power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debt. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by his associates to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases.

The prosecution established its case on four charges of abuse of power to obtain over $700 million from the fund that went into Najib's bank accounts between 2011 and 2014, and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount, trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said Wednesday.

 

He said evidence showed Najib had a vested interest in 1MDB, and his pivotal role in all relevant transactions that eventually plunged the fund into debt. Testimony by witnesses also contradicted Najib's claim that the funds in his bank accounts were a donation from the Saudi Arabia royal family, the judge said.

The court called on Najib to make his defence, with the trial set to resume Dec 2. Calm in a blue suit throughout the proceedings, Najib, 71, told the court he would testify under oath.

Defence lawyer Mohamed Shafee Abdullah told reporters that Najib was disappointed with the court ruling.

We are not giving up and we are going to fight this case," he added.

More From This Section

us presidential elections, mail-in, voting, ballot, polls

About 475 damaged ballots retrieved from burned box in Washington: Auditor

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem - the new face of Hezbollah after Nasrallah?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump unstable, obsessed with revenge: Harris urges voters to reject chaos

Visa, Master card

Visa profit rises, beats expectations as cross-border transactions jump

Visa, Visa cards

US travel industry expected to bounce back faster due to visa reforms

The 1MDB scandal upended Najib's government and he was defeated in the 2018 election. He faces a slew of legal cases and started serving time in 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first graft case linked to 1MDB.

Najib's current trial began in August 2019. It ties him directly to the scandal and involved 50 witnesses testifying over more than 230 days of hearing.

On Oct. 24, Najib issued a rare apology for the scandal under his watch but reiterated his innocence.

Najib faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of abuse of power and up to five years for each of the money laundering charges. In addition, Najib still has a pending case involving a criminal breach of trust and another money laundering trial. His wife Rosmah Mansor and other senior government officials also face corruption charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Jailed Malaysia former PM Najib apologises for mishandling of 1MDB scandal

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia PM

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim to visit Bangladesh today, focus on labour issues

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

PM Modi, Malayisa PM Ibrahim

India, Malaysia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

najib razak

Malaysian court denies ex-PM Najib's bid to serve sentence in house arrest

Topics : Malaysian Prime Minister Malaysia corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon