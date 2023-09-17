Border situation won't affect elections in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the situation on Pakistan's borders is "alarming", but it would not hinder the holding of general elections in the country, as he sought to allay concerns over the delay in polls.

Kakar's remarks come amid growing demand from various quarters for immediate announcement of the poll date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has already said elections will be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

The ECP decided to conduct a fresh delimitation of Constituencies based on the new census, delaying the general elections. President Arif Alvi has proposed to the ECP to hold general elections by November 6, citing a constitutionally mandated time frame for the polls.

Kakar affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeds smoothly without disruptions and emphasised upon the commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

I see no such possibility at present. Although there is an alarming situation on our western and eastern frontiers in which the security threat and the required response mechanism are being enhanced, we are sure that we will control the situation and complete the electoral process at the same time, Kakar told the Voice of America (Urdu).

Pakistan is bordered by India to the east and Iran to the west.

Kakar reiterated that the interim set-up was ready to assist the ECP in the provision of financial resources and security for the polls.

On former prime minister Imran Khan's legal cases, Kakar strongly rebutted the impression that efforts are being made to keep him out of politics.

He said it was a sub-judice matter as there were allegations against him.

If this is the perception which is going forward (about Imran's attempted exclusion from politics) then I don't think it is correct," Kakar said.

I hope the judicial process will be transparent so his (Imran) followers and other observers see this is not a process to remove anyone from politics but the law of the land taking its course," he said.

Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case last month resulted in him being barred from contesting national elections.

In late August, a high court suspended Khan's prison sentence for corruption, but a prior order for his remand in custody in the cypher case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets prevented his release from jail.