Russia to increase missile arsenal for winter onslaught against Ukraine

"Between October 2022 and March 2023, Russia focused long-range strikes against Ukraine's national energy infrastructure," the defence ministry said in the statement posted to X

Russia Ukraine Conflict

Russia Ukraine Conflict

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
The UK Ministry of Defence stated Saturday that Russia is "likely able to generate a significant stockpile" of air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs) and that there is a "realistic possibility" that it will deploy them against Ukrainian infrastructure targets, CNN reported.
"Between October 2022 and March 2023, Russia focused long-range strikes against Ukraine's national energy infrastructure," the defence ministry said in the statement posted to X.
"Open source reports suggest that since April 2023, ALCM expenditure rates have reduced, while Russian leaders have highlighted efforts to increase the rate of cruise missile production," the defence ministry added.
The statement concluded, "Russia is therefore likely able to generate a significant stockpile of ALCMs. There is a realistic possibility Russia will again focus these weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure targets over the winter," as reported by CNN.
Following reports that Russia has been able to get through Western export restrictions and sanctions to enhance its missile production, Ukraine called for tighter and more sophisticated sanctions against Russia on Wednesday.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said on Telegram, "The more powerful the sanctions, the fewer missiles Russia will produce….If the Western media notice an increase in missile production, it means that sanctions need to be tougher and more sophisticated."

Many Ukrainians had a bitter and dark winter last year as a result of Russian forces firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy infrastructure, ostensibly in an effort to disrupt the nation's power grid and briefly cut off millions of people from heat, light, and water, according to CNN.
Hundreds of missiles and drones have been fired at energy infrastructure away from the battle lines by Moscow's forces since October, momentarily cutting off electricity, heat, and water to millions of people.
They are engaging in a terror campaign that violates international law by attacking the nation's electrical grid and the people's will.
However, despite the harsh weather and night-time, Ukrainians have persisted.
According to Ukrenergo, the country's official power provider, almost 40 per cent of Ukraine's normal electrical supply was offline at one point in October last year, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

