Brazil SC panel upholds decision to block X nationwide as Musk feud deepens

Brazil SC panel upholds decision to block X nationwide as Musk feud deepens

Panel is comprised of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative, as required by law

AP Rio De Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
The broader support among justices deals a blow to Musk and his supporters who have sought to characterize Justice Alexandre de Moraes as a renegade and authoritarian censor of political speech.
The panel is comprised of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative, as required by law. X will remain blocked until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

