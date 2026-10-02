10 years after Brexit vote, Britain weighs a 'possible' return to the EU

A decade after Britain voted to leave the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opened the door to a possible reversal of Brexit , saying a future referendum on rejoining the bloc could be considered.

In an interview with the BBC, Burnham said it was “possible” that a referendum on EU membership could be included in a future Labour election manifesto. He also said a new referendum “wouldn’t be the right thing to do right now”, but argued that Britain must “consider the options” for its relationship with the EU because “where we are isn’t good enough”.

Asked whether an in-out referendum could feature in a future manifesto, Burnham said: “yes, things are possible.”

What was Brexit?

Brexit refers to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. In a referendum held on June 23, 2016, voters were asked whether the UK should remain a member of the EU or leave it.

The Leave campaign won with 51.9 per cent of the vote, against 48.1 per cent for Remain, according to the UK Electoral Commission. Turnout was 72.2 per cent.

The campaign for leaving the EU had promised greater control over Britain’s laws, borders and immigration, as well as more freedom to negotiate trade deals with countries outside the bloc. Its central slogan was to “take back control”.

Britain formally left the EU on January 31, 2020, followed by an 11-month transition period. A new trading relationship with the bloc took effect in 2021.

What has Brexit meant for the economy?

The economic impact of Brexit remains disputed in terms of its precise size because Britain has also faced the Covid-19 pandemic, energy shocks and geopolitical tensions since the 2016 vote.

However, economists broadly agree that leaving the EU has created additional trade barriers and weighed on growth and investment, The New York Times reported. Estimates put the UK economy at about 4-6 per cent smaller than it would have been had Britain remained in the EU. The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated that Brexit will reduce long-term productivity by 4 per cent, the news report said.

The UK's 2021 trade agreement with the EU kept most tariffs at zero but introduced additional paperwork, border checks and regulatory requirements. The Centre for European Reform has estimated that Brexit reduced UK exports of goods and services to the EU by about 12 per cent and imports by about 16 per cent.

Britain's financial sector, meanwhile, has remained a major global centre, but its position has changed. Reuters reported in June that the City of London had lost market share in several areas of international finance, while about 40,000 financial-sector jobs had moved to European financial hubs to maintain access to EU clients.

Why is Brexit being revisited?

At the Labour Party conference this week, Burnham said “Brexit hasn’t given us control”, adding that Britain had lost economic and immigration control.

“We could stay as we are. That’s definitely an option, if people think this is the right place to stay,” he said in a separate BBC interview. “We could look at what [former finance minister] George Osborne has said about a customs union, we could look at… the single market or we could go all the way.”

Burnham also said at the conference: “Brexit has done more harm than good [and] we need to restore a higher level of growth and prosperity for Britain.”

Burnham is expected to outline different options for Britain’s long-term relationship with the EU, ranging from maintaining the current arrangement to closer integration. These could include a customs union, closer access to the single market or, ultimately, EU membership.

What would reversing Brexit involve?

A full return to the EU would not simply mean cancelling Brexit. Britain would have to negotiate the terms of membership with the bloc, potentially including questions around trade, migration and regulatory alignment.

James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, told CNBC that while Burnham's comments were politically significant, any economic gains would depend on concrete changes to the UK's trading relationship with Europe.

“Though the PM has opened the door to full EU membership, the reality is that he faces the same constraints that have hemmed in previous leaders,” Smith said.

Steve Nolan, a senior lecturer in economics at Liverpool John Moores University, told CNBC that there could be economic benefits from closer integration, but warned that the process would be difficult. He also said Britain could face conditions if it sought to rejoin the EU, including possible requirements relating to the euro and free movement of labour.