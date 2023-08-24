Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Brics expansion message to all global institutions to adapt: PM Modi

The decision on expansion of the five-nation grouping was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the BRICS deciding to admit six countries as its full members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "expansion and modernisation" of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to mould themselves according to the changing times.
At a media briefing along with the BRICS leaders in Johannesburg, Modi said inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members will give the grouping new momentum and energy.
The decision on expansion of the five-nation grouping was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
He said the new member nations will become part of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) with effect from January 1, 2024.
In his media statement in presence of Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi said India has always fully supported the expansion of the BRICS membership.
"India has been of the view that the addition of new members will further strengthen BRICS as an organisation, and give a new impetus to all our common endeavours," he said.

Also Read

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

15th BRICS Summit 2023: History, significance, top agendas, and more

Climate change fingerprints all over monsoon this year, say experts

Brics' bank can finance African countries to tackle urgent challenges

EAM calls for implementation of 13A in Lanka for addressing minority issues

Sandwich chain Subway agrees to sell itself to Arby's owner Roark Capital

Chandrayaan-3 on Pak media's front-page, politician calls it 'great moment'

The prime minister said the decision will further strengthen the faith of many countries in the multipolar world order.
"Other countries which have also expressed their desire to join BRICS, India will also contribute to building a consensus for joining them as partner countries," he said.
"The expansion and modernization of BRICS is a message that all the institutions of the world should adapt to the circumstances of the changing times," Modi said.
"This is such an initiative that can become an example for the reform of other global institutions established in the 20th century," he added.
India and many other countries have been pressing for reform of the United Nations as well as global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in reflection of the changing contours of geopolitics.
"I am happy that together our teams have agreed upon the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for expansion. And on the basis of these, we have agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the UAE into BRICS," Modi said.
"I congratulate the leaders and people of these countries. I am sure that together with these countries, we will give a new momentum, a new energy to our cooperation," he said.
Modi said India has very deep and historical relations with all these countries.
"With the help of BRICS, new dimensions will definitely be added to our bilateral cooperation," he said.
The South African president said an agreement was reached on the "guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process, which has been under discussion for quite a while".
"We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process, and further phases will follow," he said.
South Africa is holding the current presidency of BRICS.
The grouping took shape in September 2006 and it originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). It was renamed as BRICS after South Africa was accepted as a full member in September 2010.
At present, the BRICS represents 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade. The BRICS member nations have been the main engines of global economic growth over the years.
Chinese President Xi described the expansion of BRICS as a "new starting point" for cooperation in the grouping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BRICS India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon