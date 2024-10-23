Business Standard
Home / World News / Britain and Germany to sign defence pact to counter Russia's growing threat

Britain and Germany to sign defence pact to counter Russia's growing threat

Britain and Germany are also expected to collaborate on developing new land-based and aerial drones

UK flag, Germany flag

Officials say the pact will mean British and German forces committed to Nato in Estonia and Lithuania will exercise and operate together more closely | Photo: Shutterstock.com

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

German submarine-hunting planes will patrol the North Atlantic from a base in Scotland under a new Britain-Germany defence pact in response to the growing threat from Russia, officials said.

Defence ministers from Britain and Germany will sign the agreement in London on Wednesday in what officials call the first such defence pact between the two countries to boost European security amid rising Russian aggression.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UK and Germany are moving closer together. With projects across the air, land, sea, and cyber domains, we will jointly increase our defence capabilities, thereby strengthening the European pillar within Nato, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement ahead of signing the deal.

 

It is particularly important to me that we cooperate even more closely to strengthen Nato's eastern flank and to close critical capability gaps, for instance in the field of long-range strike weapons, he added.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Under the deal, German submarine hunter aircraft are expected to operate periodically from a Scottish military base to patrol the North Atlantic. The allies will work closer together to protect vital underwater cables in the North Sea.

More From This Section

Israel Defence forces, IDF

Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, presumed Nasrallah's successor killed: IDF

US elections

Russia, Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in US: Intel officials

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Ready if Trump tries to declare early win, not worried about sexism: Harris

Bangladesh Protest

Tension grips Bangladesh as protesters demand President's resignation

imf

Global fight against high inflation is 'almost won': IMF chief economist

The two countries say they will also cooperate to prioritize developing long-range strike weapons that can travel farther than the UK's existing Storm Shadow missiles. German defense giant Rheinmetall is also expected to open a factory producing artillery gun barrels using British steel.

Officials say the pact will mean British and German forces committed to Nato in Estonia and Lithuania will exercise and operate together more closely, ensuring that land forces on Nato's eastern flank remain a strong deterrent and are ready to fight and win if required.

Britain and Germany are also expected to collaborate on developing new land-based and aerial drones.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ukraine Crisis

Britain to contribute $2.9 billion to G7 loan for Ukraine's weapon purchase

King Charles III, Camilla

'Not my king': Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to the media in front of 10 Downing street, London, as he announces he will resign by the time of the Conservative Party conference in the autumn, following the result of the EU referendum.

PM Modi has very clear plan for India's future: Britain's ex-PM Cameron

University of Oxford

Zumba teacher? 'Anti-woke' cleric? 38 candidates line up to head Oxford

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy urges China against supporting Russian army

Topics : Britain Germany Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon