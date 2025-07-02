'Will not accept intimidation': Mamdani slams Trump's deportation threat

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani issued a strong rebuke to President Donald Trump after claims that the latter threatened to have Mamdani arrested, stripped of his citizenship, and deported. Mamdani, who is of Indian-Ugandan origin, said the threats stem not from any wrongdoing on his part but from his refusal to remain silent as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations target immigrant communities.
“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported,” Mamdani said in a post on X. “Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city.”
Rejecting any notion of backing down, Mamdani said, “We will not accept this intimidation.” Calling the alleged threats an attack on democracy, Mamdani warned that the move was a warning to others who speak out: “If you speak up, they will come for you.”
My statement on Donald Trump's threat to deport me and his praise for Eric Adams, who the President "helped out" of legal accountability. https://t.co/m7pNcT2DFS pic.twitter.com/UcYakMx4lI— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 1, 2025
Trump calls Mamdani a ‘communist lunatic’
After 33-year-old state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary in New York, Trump lashed out at him on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump called Mamdani a “100 per cent communist lunatic” and claimed his victory showed a “dangerous shift” in the Democratic Party.
Trump also mocked Mamdani’s looks and intelligence, and took aim at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Chuck Schumer. He referred to Schumer as “our Great Palestinian Senator” and accused him of “grovelling” in support.
“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100 per cent Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is grovelling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country (sic)!” Trump posted.
Mamdani slams Eric Adams
Mamdani also criticised current Mayor Eric Adams for what he described as alignment with Trump’s divisive politics. “That Trump included praise for Eric Adams in his authoritarian threats is unsurprising,” Mamdani said, “but highlights the urgency of bringing an end to this Mayor’s time in City Hall.”
He accused Adams of siding with MAGA Republicans at a time when conservative forces are, in his words, “attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off of healthcare and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families”.
He ended the statement with a call to action ahead of the November elections, saying: “Voters will resoundingly reject it in November.”