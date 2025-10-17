Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pro-Hamas hackers hit US and Canada airports with anti-Trump messages

Pro-Hamas hackers hit US and Canada airports with anti-Trump messages

Hackers disrupted public announcement systems in at least four airports in the US and Canada, broadcasting foreign-language messages and music. They accessed the system via third-party software

Donald Trump, Trump

Cyberattacks disrupted screens at Canadian and US airports with pro-Hamas messages (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

        
Three airports in Canada and one in the United States were reportedly targeted by hackers on Tuesday, with messages praising Hamas and criticising US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed on screens.
 
The affected airports included Kelowna International Airport and Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Windsor International Airport in Ontario, and Harrisburg International Airport in US’ Pennsylvania.
 
  Airports respond to breach 
Mark Galvin, president and chief executive of Windsor International Airport, said, “Our team responded quickly, removed the images and shut off the recorded PA [public address] announcement.”
 
 
Galvin said no flights were scheduled to depart or arrive at Windsor at the time, limiting the number of people in the terminal. “We returned to normal shortly thereafter and have been operating without incident,” he said.

Also Read

Minister Israel Katz

Israel warns of renewing war if Hamas betrays Donald Trump's Gaza plan

israel, hostages, hamas, gaza, palestine

1 of 4 bodies handed by Hamas is not that of a hostage: Israeli military

Donald Trump, Trump

If they don't disarm, we will disarm them: Trump issues warning to Hamas

Israel receives remains of 4 more deceased hostages as Gaza aid cuts loom

Israel receives remains of 4 more deceased hostages as Gaza aid cuts loom

prisoners, Gaza peace deal

Israel to halve Gaza aid over slow return of dead hostages, tests truce

 
A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport told Reuters that the hackers displayed messages in a foreign language. They accessed the system via third-party software, prompting the airport to switch to an internal system to regain control.
 
At Kelowna International Airport, an ‘advertisement streaming service’ was briefly compromised, and unauthorised content was displayed, according to the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The RCMP, alongside other agencies and with support from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, is investigating the cyberattack at Canadian airports. Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Harrisburg airport officials are probing the breach in Pennsylvania.
 
Israel warns of Gaza attacks 
Israel has threatened to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas does not comply with all steps outlined in US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz directed the military to prepare for the “complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza” should the group, classified as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU, fail to disarm and return the bodies of deceased hostages. Hamas returned all 20 live hostages to Israel on Monday and has delivered the remains of seven deceased hostages, leaving 21 still unaccounted for.
   
Concerns over Gaza conflict 
Global concern has increased over the humanitarian impact of Israel’s offensive. Several Western nations have publicly recognised a Palestinian state in recent months, despite firm opposition from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Washington.
 
Reuters reported that foreign polls indicate declining support for Israel’s military campaign, even among its closest ally, the US. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 67,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the conflict.
 
Thousands of Palestinians continued moving north towards Gaza City, the epicentre of Israeli attacks over the past two months, hoping a ceasefire would bring an end to the war.
   
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Afghanistan earthquake

28 more Afghan refugee camps shut down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister

Orban hails Hungary as 'only' place where Trump-Putin talks can be held

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

Saudi Arabia, US in talks for defence pact ahead of MBS' Washington visit

pakistan Flag

Pak troops foil attack on camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 4 terrorists killed

Former Japanese PM Murayama, known for 1995 wartime apology, dies at 101

Former Japanese PM Murayama, known for 1995 wartime apology, dies at 101

Topics : Donald Trump Hamas Gaza palestine Israel-Palestine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon