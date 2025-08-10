Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / CATL suspends production at Jianxiawo lithium mine in China: Report

CATL suspends production at Jianxiawo lithium mine in China: Report

Chinese battery manufacturer announced internally that the Jianxiawo mine would be halting operations temporarily, the report said, adding that affiliated refineries in nearby Yichun had been informed

CATL

CATL did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on Sunday and Reuters was unable to obtain immediate verification of the report. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has suspended production at its lithium mine Jianxiawo, in China's Jiangxi province for at least three months, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
The Chinese battery manufacturer announced internally that the Jianxiawo mine would be halting operations temporarily, the report said, adding that affiliated refineries in nearby Yichun had been informed. 
CATL did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on Sunday and Reuters was unable to obtain immediate verification of the report. 
Reuters reported in February that CATL resumed operations at its lithium lepidolite mine in China's Jiangxi province. 
 
CATL's mine in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi has been a major contributor to rapidly growing supplies of lithium in China, the world's top processor of the battery material. 
Reports of its closure in September caused lithium stocks to rally sharply.

More From This Section

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

US core inflation likely to increase as higher tariffs push up prices

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine firm on demands ahead of planned Putin-Trump summit

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu's Gaza takeover push fuels crisis for Israel's global image

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

466 arrested during London protest backing banned group Palestine Action

US inflation

US inflation likely to rise in July as higher tariffs drive up prices

Topics : lithium mines China Lithium battery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon