Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China accuses US of protectionism, economic bullying with new tariffs

China accuses US of protectionism, economic bullying with new tariffs

Last week, Trump put an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods as part of Liberation Day, coming on top of two rounds of 10 per cent tariffs already declared in February and March

china Flag, China

Beijing had announced a slew of countermeasures Friday evening aimed at Trump's tariffs (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Bangkok
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Monday accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs, while calling on representatives of American companies including Tesla, to take concrete actions to resolve the tariffs.

Putting America First over international rules harms the stability of global production and the supply chain and seriously impacts the world's economic recovery, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods as part of Liberation Day, coming on top of two rounds of 10 per cent tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said was due to Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China and other governments retaliated quickly. China announced its own 34 per cent tariff rate on US goods, mirroring Trump's tariff rate for China.

 

On Monday, Beijing struck a note of confidence even as markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled. The People's Daily, the Communist Party's official mouthpiece, had strong words. The sky won't fall, it declared, even if the US tariffs have an impact.

Faced with the indiscriminate punches of US taxes, we know what we are doing and we have tools at our disposal," it added.

Also Read

us china, china trade tariff

Trump tariffs: China appeals for calm, readies economic resilience plans

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Stock market trading guide, Apr 7: Nikkei hits lower limit, US tariff woes

China, chinese market, china economy

Trump's tariffs seen as far worse shock to China than first trade war

Ambareesh Baliga

Tariffs a catalyst for world trade to unite against the US: Ambareesh Baliga

US China flag, US-China flag

China urges US to immediately lift tariffs, vows retaliation amid trade war

Beijing had announced a slew of countermeasures Friday evening aimed at Trump's tariffs. As part of these measures, China suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies, and put more export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for various technologies, while launching a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.

It is unknown if China's leader, Xi Jinping, will meet with Trump to make a deal on the tariffs. Lin directed questions about a possible meeting to other departments.

Pressure and threats are not the way to deal with China. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.

Still, over the weekend, Chinese government officials met a slew of American business representatives including for Tesla, GE Healthcare and others.

The root of the tariff problem is in the US, said Ling Ji, a vice minister of Commerce, at the meeting with the 20 American companies, according to a readout of the meeting. "We hope the American companies can address the problem at its root, ... issue reasonable statements, take concrete actions, and work together to safeguard the stability of the global supply chain.

Ling also promised that China will remain open to foreign investment and that it was safe to invest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

penguins

What made Trump put tariffs on Penguins' island? His commerce secy answers

Vanya Agrawal

Indian-origin techie who disrupted Microsoft event explains why she quit

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing, wounding reporters

seal, israel

Toddler discovers 3,800-year-old artefact in Israel during family outing

Jeffrey Goldberg

Inside the bizarre White House Signal slip that nearly got Mike Waltz fired

Topics : China US trade US China trade war Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon