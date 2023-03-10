JUST IN
Swan Energy, Botas of Turkey ink lease agreement for offshore vessel
DGCA de-registers 2 SpiceJet aircrafts on request from Dublin-based lessors
Danfoss to develop more 'Made in India' products to serve the local market
Paytm Payments Bank goes live with UPI Lite for small value transactions
Mixed day for Adani Group companies; AEL falls 4,2%, Adani Wilmar up 2.8%
All share-backed loans prepaid, Adani executives tell investors at UK meet
Edtech startup Byju's to raise $250 mn in Aakash pre-IPO funding
Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues
Apple-Foxconn Karnataka plant to catalyse manufacturing, deep-tech: MoS IT
Bessemer India Capital sells 7.75% stake in Home First Finance for Rs 467cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Swan Energy, Botas of Turkey ink lease agreement for offshore vessel
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple, Foxconn efforts win labour reforms to advance India production plans

Apple and its supplier Foxconn were among the companies that lobbied for a landmark liberalisation of labour laws in the southern state of Karnataka earlier this month, the Financial Times reported

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple India | Foxconn

Reuters 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple and its supplier Foxconn were among the companies that lobbied for a landmark liberalisation of labour laws in the southern Indian state of Karnataka earlier this month, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The legislation led to introduction of laws that now allows 12-hour shifts, as well as night-time work for women, similar to company practices in China, the report said. Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington. The report comes a week after the Karnataka government said that Apple Inc's iPhones would soon be assembled in the state and that a total of 300 acres have been set aside for a factory.

Apple, Foxconn and the Karnataka government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.