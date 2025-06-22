Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China condemns US attack on Iran's nuclear sites; calls for ceasefire

China condemns US attack on Iran's nuclear sites; calls for ceasefire

Beijing also called on parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Meanwhile, experts here said the American bunker-buster bombs used in strikes may not be enough to destroy Iran's nuclear plants hidden deep underground. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Sunday strongly condemned the US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities saying that it is a serious violation of the UN Charter and heightens tensions in West Asia.

Beijing also called on parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation.

The US on Sunday attacked Iran's Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites to destroy the country's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a "very successful" attack on three nuclear sites and warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

 

China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a comment posted on the ministry's website.

Also Read

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with US Ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing

China signals willingness to cooperate with US on fentanyl, deportations

Darwin port

Darwin port dispute shows not all Chinese stakes pose security threat

US President Donald Trump

Trump to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days; to sign order: White House

Tiktok

TikTok ban on hold? Trump hints at more time for ByteDance to sell app

brain, brain health

China joins US in brain implant race with successful clinical trial test

The actions of the US seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in West Asia, the spokesperson said.

"China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation," the spokesperson added.

China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts, uphold justice and work for restoring peace and stability in West Asia, the spokesperson further said.

Besides being a close ally of Iran, China is also a large importer of Iranian oil.

The conflict between Iran, Israel and the involvement of the US concerns China as nearly 45 per cent of its oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran threatens to close, which could lead to major oil supply disruptions.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the Israel-Iran war and called for an immediate ceasefire especially by Israel and stop attacks on civilians.

In his first comments on the current Israel and Iran conflict, Xi said a ceasefire is an urgent priority and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes.

Earlier on Sunday, China's official media said the US bombing on three Iranian nuclear sites has only served to push the already fragile situation in West Asia toward the abyss.

Meanwhile, experts here said the American bunker-buster bombs used in strikes may not be enough to destroy Iran's nuclear plants hidden deep underground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Israel says it took out 2 of Iran's F-5 fighter jets

Russia-Iran, Russia Iran flag

Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin has no plans to talk to Trump after US strikes on Iran: Kremlin

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Would you hail robotaxi? Musk bets cabs will give Tesla lift after boycotts

FedEx

FedEx founder Fred Smith, pioneer of express delivery, dies aged 80

Topics : US China Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon