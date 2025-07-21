Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China keeps lending rates unchanged as Q2 data shows economic resilience

China keeps lending rates unchanged as Q2 data shows economic resilience

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages

china Flag, China

China's economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter in a show of resilience against US tariffs (Photo: PTI)

Reuters SHANGHAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, as forecast, after it reported slightly better-than-expected second-quarter economic data.
 
Signs of economic resilience effectively reduced any urgency for further stimulus, while analysts widely expect persistent weak domestic demand warrants some monetary easing later this year.
 
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5 per cent. 
In a Reuters survey of 20 market participants conducted last week, all participants predicted no change to either of the two rates. 
 

Also Read

Rare earth minerals

China's exports of rare earth magnets to the US skyrocket in June

Vikram Handa, MD, Epsilon, said thefirm was planning to set up smaller battery cellfacility in the US of around 16,000 tpa

Epsilon to partner with firms seeking ex-China EV battery supply: MD

cars, auto industry

What are zero-mileage used cars & why is China planning to ban their sale?

China Vice Finance Minister Liao Min

China defends growth model, eyes consumption as key economic driver

German finance minister Klingbeil

G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
 
China's economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter in a show of resilience against US tariffs, though analysts warn weak demand at home and rising global trade risks will ramp up pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus. 
Meanwhile, persistent deflationary pressure also calls for further monetary easing measures. China's producer deflation deepened to its worst in almost two years in June as the economy grappled with uncertainty over a global trade war and subdued demand at home. 
A lot of market attention will be shifted to the Politburo meeting later this month, which is likely to shape economic policy for the rest of the year.

Tommy Xie, head of Asia macro research at OCBC said, "China's GDP deflator has been in negative territory for nine consecutive quarters. The weak nominal growth despite above target real growth may weigh down corporate profitability as well as income growth. "We expect PBOC to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 20 basis points this year although the room for more aggressive rate cuts may be limited given the bottleneck faced by the economy." 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM Ishiba's coalition loses majority in upper house election

Jerome Powell, Trump

Fed keeps Trump waiting as central banks worldwide begin rate cuts

oil sector, crude oil

Oil prices change little as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

earthquake

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Tajikistan; fifth since July 12

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard faculty who fear school's destruction seeks deal with Trump admin

Topics : China interest rate China economy China economic growth Chinese economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon