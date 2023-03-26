close

China foreign minister says nation's recovery to benefit US companies

Qin Gang, Foreign Minister, China, welcomed US firms to keep expanding investments in China and to set roots in the country

China's population likely declined last year as births hit new low

Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
China’s opening up after Covid and its strong economic recovery will offer “triple” benefits for US business communities despite “chilly” relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a group of American business leaders.
 
The fact that President Xi Jinping was re-elected, the nation’s continued efforts to open up to the world, and its social and economic “reset” will benefit US firms, Qin said in the meeting on Saturday in Beijing, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
 
Qin welcomed US firms to keep expanding investments in China and to set roots in the country. Beijing hopes the US can help promote bilateral relations despite current difficulties and restore ties to a healthy and stable trajectory, he said.

Topics : China | economy

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

