Home / World News / China opposes US sanctions on firms over 'links to Russia's war efforts'

China opposes US sanctions on firms over 'links to Russia's war efforts'

The US on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East

China Russia flag

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it shares with Russia high animosity toward the West | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

China on Sunday expressed its opposition to the latest US sanctions on Chinese companies over their alleged ties to Russia's war in Ukraine, saying it will adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country's businesses.
The US on Friday announced sweeping sanctions on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia's war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. The US Department of State said it was concerned by the magnitude of dual-use goods exports from China to Russia.
The Ministry of Commerce in China in its statement firmly opposed the US putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list. The move bars such companies from trading with US firms without gaining a nearly unobtainable special license.
The ministry said the US action was typical unilateral sanctions," saying they would disrupt global trade orders and rules, as well as affect the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.
China urges the US to immediately stop its wrong practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of Chinese companies, it said.
The US action is the latest in a series of thousands of US sanctions that have been imposed on Russian firms and their suppliers in other nations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The effectiveness of the sanctions has been questioned, especially as Russia has continued to support its economy by selling oil and gas on international markets.
According to the US State Department, some China-based companies supplied machine tools and components to Russia companies.

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it shares with Russia high animosity toward the West.
After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, China strongly stepped up its purchase of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin also underlined the importance of China by meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon after being inaugurated for a fifth term in the Kremlin.

Topics : China United States Russia Ukraine US sanctions

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

