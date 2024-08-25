Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ

China Taiwan

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Sunday that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6 am (local time).
Seven of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 38 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and 12 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.
The MND stated that 32 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
