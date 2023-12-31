China's economy has become 'more resilient, dynamic', says President Xi

Sensex (    %)
                        
Xi said that while pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's economy has become "more resilient and dynamic than before" as he vowed to consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery and work to achieve long-term economic development.
"We have gone through the test of winds and rains, have seen beautiful scenes unfolding on the way, and have made plenty of real achievements. We will remember this year as one of hard work and perseverance. Going forward, we have full confidence in the future, Xi said in his 2024 New Year message.
Xi said that as China achieved a smooth transition in COVID-19 response efforts, its economy has sustained the momentum of recovery, and steady progress has been made in pursuing high-quality development in the outgoing year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
"Having weathered the storm, the Chinese economy is more resilient and dynamic than before, he said.
Xi said that while pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country.
Noting that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, he said his government will steadfastly advance Chinese modernization, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, speed up building the new development paradigm, promote high-quality development, and both pursue development and safeguard security.
"We will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development," the president said.
He also said that China will continue to support Hong Kong and Macao in harnessing their distinctive strengths. China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he added.
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province. Beijing has not ruled out the possible use of force to reunify the self-ruled island with the mainland.
Underling that conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world, Xi said China will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.

Topics : Xi Jinping China economy China GDP Chinese economy

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

