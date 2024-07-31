China's factory activity shrinks in July, service sector grow more slowly

China's manufacturing activity in July shrank for a third month, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, keeping alive expectations Beijing will need to launch more stimulus as a protracted property crisis and job insecurity drag on growth.The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in July from 49.5 in June, below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction but beating a median forecast of 49.3 in a Reuters poll.The world's second-largest economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter, with the consumer sector a particular cause for concern. Retail sales growth sank to an 18-month low as deflationary pressures forced businesses to slash prices on everything from cars and food to clothes.While half of the 300 billion yuan ($41.40 billion) in ultra-long treasury bonds China's state planner announced on Thursday will be allocated to support a programme of consumer trade-ins, that amount is seen as too little to meaningfully boost economic recovery, as it is equivalent to just 0.12 per cent of economic output and 0.3 per cent of 2023's retail sales.Solid Chinese exports have provided some support to factory managers in recent months and propped up progress towards the government's growth target of around 5 per cent, but as a growing number of trade partners consider import tariffs, the jury is out on whether that boost can be sustained.Outbound shipments grew at their fastest pace in 15 months in June, while imports unexpectedly shrank, suggesting domestic demand remained weak and manufacturers were frontloading orders to get ahead of tariffs from trade partners.Meanwhile, non-manufacturing activity expanded more slowly in July, pointing to slowing domestic demand for services and reinforcing how troubling a years-long crisis in the property sector is.