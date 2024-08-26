Business Standard
Home / World News / China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

July economic data, including a fall in household loans and a slow down in industrial output growth

china Flag, China

Fiscal expenditure grew 2.5 per cent in the January-July period. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

China's fiscal revenue fell 2.6 per cent in the first seven months of 2024 from a year earlier, narrowing slightly from a 2.8 per cent slide in the first half, finance ministry data showed on Monday, as the economy struggles for a pick-up in growth.
 
Fiscal expenditure grew 2.5 per cent in the January-July period, versus a 2 per cent increase in the first half.
 
For July alone, fiscal revenue fell 1.9 per cent on year, narrowing from a 2.6 per cent decline in June, while fiscal spending jumped 6.6 per cent, compared with a 3 per cent fall in June, according to Reuters' calculations based on the ministry's data.
 
Fiscal revenue has been running at low levels, partly due to a high base last year, state media reported, citing the finance ministry.
The ministry said in a statement that macro-policy implementation in the coming months and the fading year-earlier effects will "underpin fiscal revenue growth." It also expected fiscal spending to steadily rise.
 
July economic data, including a fall in household loans and a slowdown in industrial output growth, points to underlying demand weakness and the need for bolder stimulus measures, analysts have said.
 

China's leaders signalled at a key policy meeting at the end of July that fiscal support for the rest of the year will "focus on consumption", days after they unveiled plans to support trade-ins for consumer goods.

Topics : China China economy China economic growth China GDP

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

