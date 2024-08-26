Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / More Londoners buying homes miles away from capital for better money value

More Londoners buying homes miles away from capital for better money value

Over 25 per cent of households trading a London home for one outside the capital moved more than 100 miles away in the first half

Houses, Housing

First-time buyers leaving the capital are increasingly seeking out more affordable areas closer to London. Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Damian Shepherd

More and more Londoners are purchasing homes further away from the capital in a bid to get better bang for their buck.
The average person moving from the city bought a home a record 39 miles outside the city between January and June, according to a report from broker Hamptons International. That’s six miles further than in 2019 and 65 per cent more than the typical first-time buyer.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Four years on from the pandemic and many city workers have settled into a new normal when it comes to going into the office,” said Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons. “In a bid to make their equity stretch further, movers continue to make longer distance moves out of the capital.”  
charts

UK households are facing a mix of cost pressures triggered by higher interest rates and a cost-of-living squeeze. While home loan rates are steadily declining from the 15-year high they reached in 2023, the number of UK mortgaged properties taken into possession rose 8 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

Over 25 per cent of households trading a London home for one outside the capital moved more than 100 miles away in the first half, significantly higher than the 17 per cent average recorded between 2015 and 2019. On average, London leavers are moving 50 per cent further than they were a decade ago, with high transaction costs reducing the number of shorter, more frequent moves, Hamptons said.

Gedling and North Somerset — two local authorities based in the Midlands and western England, respectively — have seen those looking to leave London more than double in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period last year. London leavers accounted for 48 per cent of people buying a home outside the capital between January and June.  
charts

More From This Section

Electric vehicle, EV

China's EV maker's weak response to EU proves costly in tariff dispute

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Hamas rejects conditions for Gaza ceasefire, delegation leaves Cairo talks

Mauro Vieira

Brazil's Vieira arrives in India, to hold Joint Commission Meeting with EAM

Tata Motors ties up with Bharat Forge &amp; US-based GDLS for combat vehicle program

Belarus concentrating personnel, weaponry along Ukrainian border, says Kyiv

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

US plans closer relations with Taiwan after Palau reports Chinese coercion


Still, a long-running rise in first-time buyers leaving London was restricted in the first-half of the year, as a steady decline in mortgage costs and lower house prices encouraged more prospective homeowners to buy in the capital. First-time buyers purchased a record 48 per cent of homes sold in London between January and June, up from 41 per cent in 2023 and 28 per cent a decade ago, the report said.

What’s more, first-time buyers leaving the capital are increasingly seeking out more affordable areas closer to London rather than moving further afar. The share of first-time buyers leaving London for the countryside has halved from its 6 per cent peak in 2020. 

“Lower mortgage payments have pulled the cost of buying back below renting, bringing relief to those looking for their first home in the capital,” Hamptons’ Beveridge said. “First-time buyers with deeper pockets are looking again at London, choosing Clapham over Crawley and Wembley over Wycombe.”

Also Read

Carl Pei

Nothing CEO asks staffers to resume in-office work, cites these 3 reasons

Protest, UK Protest, UK Riots

'Exercise caution': India issues advisory for travellers to UK amid riots

stabbing

Police clash with a violent crowd near site of UK stabbing attack

Sandwich

UK couple heads to Milan for sandwiches, says costlier to travel to London

Gujarati family drives from Ahmedabad to London

Gujarati family drives from Ahmedabad to London in 73-year-old vintage car

Topics : London Britain Affordable houses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon