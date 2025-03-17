China's new home prices decline in Feb as govt's stimulus efforts fall flat

China's new home prices fell in February, official data showed on Monday, as government measures and promises of more stimulus did little to boost demand in the crisis-stricken sector.
The decline of 0.1 per cent versus a month earlier came after two months of relatively steady prices, showed Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data.
On a year-on-year basis, new home prices fell 4.8 per cent versus a 5.0 per cent drop the previous month.
Local governments in many cities give developers unofficial guidance on how much they can adjust prices of new homes, making new home prices an imperfect gauge of market demand.
NBS data also showed a decrease in resale home prices across so-called tier-one, tier-two and tier-three cities, illustrating a downturn both on a monthly and annual basis.
A protracted property crisis has weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy in recent years. In its annual work report this month, the government said arresting the market slide was among its top priorities for this year.
Initiatives include the introduction of city-specific policies to adjust home-buying curbs and tap into the potential demand for first homes and better housing, policymakers said.
Real estate accounted for about a quarter of the economy during boom time but a meltdown in 2021, triggered by a government-led campaign to limit debt in the sector, left many developers cash-strapped and unable to complete construction.
That sent sales, prices and consumer confidence tumbling.
