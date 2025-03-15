Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Filled with arrogance': China lashes out at G7 over maritime security

'Filled with arrogance': China lashes out at G7 over maritime security

Even for China's generally overheated diplomatic language, the statement issued Saturday was unusually vitriolic, although it did not threaten any retaliation

south china sea, china, sea

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea, through which passes around $5 trillion in global trade. | File Photo

AP Taipei (Taiwan)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has lashed out at accusations it is endangering maritime safety made by top diplomats from the Group of 7 industrialised democracies in a joint statement, saying the G7 members are filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions.

Even for China's generally overheated diplomatic language, the statement issued Saturday was unusually vitriolic, although it did not threaten any retaliation.

In the Friday statement that sparked the Chinese response, the G7 said, We condemn China's illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions that seek unilaterally to alter the status quo in such a way as to risk undermining the stability of regions, including through land reclaimations, and building of outposts, as well as their use for military purpose.

 

We reaffirm that our basic policies on Taiwan remain unchanged and emphasize the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to international security and prosperity, the statement said, referring to the crucial waterway separating China from the self-governing island republic it claims as its own territory.

In the response issued through its embassy in Canada, where the two-day G7 meeting was held in La Malbaie, Quebec, China said the statement repeated the same old rhetoric, ignored facts and China's solemn position, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and blatantly smeared China.

Also Read

china Flag, China

China urges banks to expand lending, credit use to boost consumer spending

Iran, Iran flag

China, Russia urge end to US sanctions on Iran, restart of nuclear talks

Alibaba

Alibaba unveils AI-powered Quark app with advanced chatbot & planning tools

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwanese prez calls for tougher steps against rising Chinese infiltration

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near territory

The statements are filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions to suppress and attack China. China strongly deplores and opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with the Canadian side, the statement said.

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea, through which passes around $5 trillion in global trade. It has dismissed and occasionally clashed with other countries that claim parts of the sea, especially the Philippines, a US treaty partner.

China is not a member of the G7 but closely follows all comments and references to its international status made by international organizations or in foreign countries, responding to criticism with caustic language.

China has firmly rejected a UN-affiliated court's ruling that invalidated most of its claims to the South China Sea and says its claim to Taiwan is non-negotiable, even if China has to use force against the island.

China routinely sends ships and warplanes into airspace and waters near Taiwan, built military bases on human-made islands in the South China Sea and recently staged surprise live-fire exercises in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand for which it gave no advance notice.

Australia's aviation authority said it learned of the drills just 30 minutes before they began, not from Beijing but from a pilot flying in the area, and 49 commercial flights were forced to alter their flight paths in response.

The G7 did not mention the drills in its statement.

We share a growing concern at recent, unjustifiable efforts to restrict such freedom and to expand jurisdiction through use of force and other forms of coercion, including across the Taiwan Strait, and in the South China Sea, the Red Sea, and the Black Sea, the G7 said.

China has the world's largest navy, including three aircraft carriers, with a fourth on the way. It has a base in Sheikhdom of Djibouti in the Horn of Africa and consistently has expanded the range of the force.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral agreements

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Trump's America & India's rise: Jaishankar breaks down big global shifts

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

Religious discrimination affects followers of all faiths: India at UNGA

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India slams Pak for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

Ranjani Srinivasan

Indian student at Columbia self-deports as Trump admin cancels visa

Topics : China Indo-Pacific Taiwan maritime security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon